Priscilla F. Andrews, 82, of Plymouth, formerly of Holbrook, entered eternal rest June 24, 2019. Priscilla was the former wife of Carlton Andrews Jr.; devoted mother of Carlton, Stephen, and Susan; beloved sister of Robert, John, and Margaret; loving daughter of Neil and Dorothy Fraser. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 4-8 p.m., at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 11:30 a.m. in Beechwood Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, donations in Priscilla's name may be made to the Friends of the Plymouth Council on Aging, 44 Nook Road, Plymouth, MA 02360. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019