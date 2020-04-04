|
Priscilla H. Currier, age 82, of S. Weymouth passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Priscilla was born in Boston. Priscilla was raised and educated in Weymouth, graduating from Weymouth High in 1955. She met her husband, Brad, while working at Boston Gear. They soon were married in 1957 and settled in S. Weymouth where they started a family and have lived ever since. Priscilla loved reading, the beach, and long walks. She had a kind, caring soul and that showed as she remained an active volunteer at Old South Church and the Weymouth Food Pantry. What Priscilla loved most of all was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved so much. Priscilla was predeceased by her beloved husband Bradford Currie. She is survived by her loving children Kimberly Elias and her husband John of Weymouth, Richard Currier and his wife Wendy of Weymouth, Mark Currier of Abington, and Michael Currier and his wife Jessica of Brockton, and her cherished grandchildren Justine, Janelle, Jennifer, Daniel, and Cameron. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Giordano. Services for Priscilla will be private due to the current viral crisis. If you would like to leave a message for the family please visit www.CCShepherd.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry at 40 Reservoir Park Dr. Rockland, MA 02370. Services for Priscilla are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020