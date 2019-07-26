|
Priscilla Mae Dale Morse, 87, is in God's hands as of July 4, 2019. Born in St. Petersburg, Fla., Priscilla was the daughter of the late Madeleine and Louis B. Dale Sr. She was the beloved, extraordinary mother of 9 children, Deborah Morse Litz, Jeannine Morse LaRonde, Pam Morse, Karen Morse Blackmon, Kimberly Morse Wagner, Diane Morse, Charlie Morse, Chris Morse and the late Richard E. Morse Jr.; grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of Ron Dale; and half-sister of Skip, John and Mark Dale. She was the former wife of the late Richard E. Morse Sr., and wife of the late Herbert Morse and Francis Hartman. She will be forever remembered for her love of babies, children, traveling, baking, sewing and dancing. She was an executive secretary, an HHA, an unbelievable artist and decadent chocolate lover. A celebration of life will be held July 27, in St. Ann's Church, 587 Ocean Street, Marshfield, 2-6 p.m. Call 954-632-0417 with questions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 26, 2019