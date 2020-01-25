|
Priscilla (Rauscher) Saucier, 87, of Rockland and Hanover, passed away January 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Milton, to the late Carl and Agnes (Nelson) Rauscher. Priscilla was a telephone operator for over 27 years with New England Telephone. She enjoyed wintering in Florida. Beloved wife of the late Herve R. Saucier, she was the loving mother of Linda Reid and her husband Daniel of Pembroke, Diane Schneider and her husband John of Arkansas, Laurie Hemmings and her husband Harvey of Maine, David and his wife Margaret of Rockland, Carol Curry and her husband Steven of Wareham. Also, survived by 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Pauline McPhee of Dover, Del. Interment is private. If desired, contributions in Priscilla's memory may be sent to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020