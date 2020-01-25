Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Saucier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Saucier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Saucier Obituary
Priscilla (Rauscher) Saucier, 87, of Rockland and Hanover, passed away January 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Milton, to the late Carl and Agnes (Nelson) Rauscher. Priscilla was a telephone operator for over 27 years with New England Telephone. She enjoyed wintering in Florida. Beloved wife of the late Herve R. Saucier, she was the loving mother of Linda Reid and her husband Daniel of Pembroke, Diane Schneider and her husband John of Arkansas, Laurie Hemmings and her husband Harvey of Maine, David and his wife Margaret of Rockland, Carol Curry and her husband Steven of Wareham. Also, survived by 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Pauline McPhee of Dover, Del. Interment is private. If desired, contributions in Priscilla's memory may be sent to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -