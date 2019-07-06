Home

Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
1928 - 2019
Priscilla Smith Obituary
Priscilla (Hallgren) Smith, 90 years, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts. She was born in Squantum, MA and was a homemaker and care giver for her eldest child, Donna, who has cerebral palsy. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. She is the beloved wife of the late Norman Roger Smith. Priscilla was the devoted mother, of Norman Edward Smith and his wife Nancy of Whitman, MA; Wayne Edwin Smith and his wife Patricia of Hingham, MA; Deborah Lynn Perry and her husband Dennis, of Holbrook, MA and her daughter Donna Ann Smith, of Braintree, MA. She is the adored grandmother of six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours for Priscilla will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck - Russell Peck Funeral Home,516 Washington Street, Braintreeon Tuesday July 9th, from 9 to 11 AM, to be followed by a brief funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Peck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in Priscilla's name, to the Blue Hills Trailside Museum Raptor Fund.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019
