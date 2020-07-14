1/
R. Mike Sugrue
R. Mike Sugrue of Weymouth, died July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years of Pauline (Lunny) Sugrue. Devoted father of Maura Doyle and her husband John of Weymouth and Tim Sugrue and his wife Hillary of Millis. Grandfather of Norah Sugrue, Aidan Sugrue and Patrick Sugure all of Millis, John Henry Doyle and Michael Doyle both of Weymouth. Brother of Barbara Boudreau, Joan Sullivan, Ed Sugrue, Walter Sugrue and the late Eleanor Hennessey and Daniel Sugrue. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., Dorchester Lower Mills, Wednesday, July 15, 4-7 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 crises funeral Mass and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's name may be sent to either St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Sugrue family, please visit www.dolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
