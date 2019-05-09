|
|
Rachel K. (Grabke) Hallenbeck of Braintree passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2019, at the age of 53. She had lived on the South Shore for over 35 years, where she was the Director of Music, K-12 for the Braintree Public School System. She started right after college as an elementary teacher for Braintree and worked her way up to her latest position. She received her degrees from Eastern Nazarene College graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Music Education and summa cum laude with master's degrees in Administration and in Elementary Education. She was currently conducting the Braintree High School Concert Choir, chorus, and the show choir. She was also the Training Choir Conductor of the South Shore Childrens Chorus Sharon Branch founded by her daughter. She had previously been the Music Director of the Treble Chorus of New England, and had conducted the Junior and Senior SEMSBA choruses, as well as the Braintree Choral Society. She served on the board of SEMSBA as secretary. Rachel was also the Minister of Music for the Quincy Point Congregational Church. As a mezzo-soprano, Rachel performed for twenty-eight years with the highly acclaimed Tanglewood Festival Chorus. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey B. Hallenbeck; and loving mother of Kirsten E. Oberoi and her husband Krishan of N. Attleboro, Brianna Shetler; and stepmother to Megan Hallenbeck of N.Y.; dear daughter of Martha (Schmidt) Grabke of Braintree and the late Ronald Grabke Sr.; devoted sister of Ronald Grabke Jr., his wife Cynthia, and son Ronald, of Braintree. She also leaves her beloved German Shepherds, Quadadi and Maska. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, and a funeral service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Wollaston Church of the Nazarene, 37 E Elm Ave, Quincy. Committal services will take place in N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rachel K. Hallenbeck Memorial Scholarship Fund. For directions or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2019