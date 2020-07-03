Rae Holzman

Rae (Rutstein) Holzman of Hanover passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 1, 2020. Loving mother is survived by her daughter, Ronnie Slocumb and her late husband Richard, daughter, Karen Dinsmore and her late husband Steve and daughter, Bennette Hirsch and her husband Don; grandmother of Mackenzie Slocumb, Jacob Hirsch and Samuel Hirsch. Rae was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Mary Rutstein and her brother Norman Rutstein. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Arthritis Foundation
.