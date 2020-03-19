|
Ralph A. Gronlund, 84, of Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson, passed away on March 15, 2020, after a valiant eight year battle with lung cancer. Born in Mattapan, March 20, 1935, he was the son of the late Ralph C. and Edith (Nicholson) Gronlund. Ralph was an amazing an who was loved and will be missed beyond words. He was known for his love of all people. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a retired I.B.E.W. Union Electrician of Local 223 in Brockton, where he also served as treasurer. Ralph was a member for 50 years of the Wampatuck Masonic Lodge of East Bridgewater, where had served as secretary. He was a volunteer firefighter, boys little league coach, and delivered Meals on Wheels for the town of Hanson. He loved the outdoors, hiking, hunting, reading, canoeing, and most of all, his family. He was the devoted husband of the late Margaret E. (Baldwin) Gronlund; loving father of Sandra Gronlund of Pawtucket, R.I., Gary and his wife Veronica Gronlund of Forestdale, Scott and his wife Tiara Gronlund of Newalla, Okla., and Christopher Gronlund of Thornton, N.H. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Erika Yetto, Christo Pierce, Nicholas Gronlund, Matthew and Amanda Ethier and two great-grandchildren, Harlyn and Bradley Ethier. He is also survived by a brother, Edwin E. Gronlund of Hanson; and his Nurse Navigator and friend Ruth LaBonte. Ralph was also preceded in death by his first wife, Laura M .Gronlund, and his daughter, Donna L. Gronlund. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Hanson, 639 High St., Hanson, MA 02341, or that an act of kindness to anyone in need be done in his memory. Due to COVID-19 public health guidelines, services will be private for Ralph and Margaret who passed on March 7, 2020. You can live stream the service from the First Congregational Church in Hanson Facebook page Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson. For more information or to write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2020