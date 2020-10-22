1/1
Ralph E. Richardson
Ralph E. Richardson, of Quincy, formerly of S. Boston, died peacefully at his home on October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret J. (Neff) Richardson. Loving father of Ralph W. Richardson and his wife Stephanie of Quincy, Rachael Ferris and her husband Steven of Weymouth, and Renee Ceglie and her husband Michael of Braintree. Brother of Walter Richardson of Weymouth, Barbara Barton of Dorchester and the late Dorothea Richardson. Cherished grandfather of Thomas and Michael Richardson and John, Lyla and Samuel Ceglie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ralph enjoyed traveling with his wife Margaret, especially onboard various cruise vacations. He was also honored to visit many World War II European countries with his friends, including England, France and Belgium. Ralph could also be seen at many of his grandchildren's school and sporting activities. He was most proud of the time spent with his family. Ralph was a retired Massachusetts State Trooper and a United States Marine Corps veteran. He will be remembered for his quiet, easy going nature along with his willingness to help anyone in need. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to Law Enforcement Officers Relief Fund, 1549 Ringling Blvd, 6th Floor, Sarasota, FL 34236. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2020.
