Ralph G. Dearden Sr., of Quincy passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at age 88. Born in Boston where he was raised and educated, he graduated from South Boston High School. A Korean War Veteran US Navy, Ralph was a mail handler at the South Boston Postal Annex before retiring in 1992. He later worked at Walmart as a greeter. Ralph was the beloved husband of Helen I. (Donovan) Dearden, to whom he was married for 64 years; loving father of Mary Ludwig of No. Attleboro, Grace Collins of Weymouth, Deborah Binda of Weymouth, Ralph G. Dearden, Jr. of Canton, Paul Dearden of Quincy, Dorothy Dearden of Weymouth, Daniel Dearden of E. Bridgewater and Helen Turner of Quincy and late Alfred Dearden and is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to the Norwell VNA Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. Please visit: dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019