Ralph Harrison, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Arlene Harrison (Sugarman) his son Jeffrey Harrison and his wife Lauren (Zieper) of Sudbury, and his daughter Amy Goldberg and her husband David of Falmouth, Maine. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Alanna, Max and Noah Harrison; Izzy and Sophie Goldberg; Rebecca, Leah and Naomi Harrison. In addition, he is survived by his in-laws, Adeline and Philip Sherman, David and Rochelle Sugarman, and Estelle Sugarman as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends. He is predeceased by his mother, Helen Stavitsky, sister Marilyn Yerra, and father- and mother-in-law, Max and Freida Sugarman, and brother-in-law Rubin Sugarman. Ralph owned and operated independent pharmacies in Cohasset and Marshfield for over 35 years and was actively involved in the community as past president of the South Shore Pharmaceutical Association and the Cohasset Rotary Club. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27 at 1 p.m. at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline. Burial will follow at Bessarbian Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. A memorial period will be observed at the home of Jeffrey Harrison, following the services, as well as on Tuesday, from 4 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020