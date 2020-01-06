|
|
Ralph J. Amabile, Jr., 91 years, a resident of Kennebunk, formerly of Weymouth, Mass., died January 2, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford after a brief illness. He was born in Weymouth, Mass. on December 10, 1928, a son of Ralph J. and Ethel G. (Dowd) Sr. He graduated from Weymouth High School and enlisted in the US Army at 17 years of age, serving as a Corporal from 1946-1947. He went on to graduate from Burdett Business College in 1950. Ralph's entire business career was in the leather industry, starting as a salesman and rising to Vice President at Prime Tanning Company in Berwick, where he was employed for 28 years. Ralph left his biggest impression on the next generation of industry leaders by providing coaching and mentorship for 21 years with Tehchang Leather Products as President of International Dept. Ralph was very involved with business right up until his death. He enjoyed meeting people from all over the world. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and went to watch spring training for many years. Ralph was a member of George R. Bean American Legion Post and was the youngest selectman ever elected in Weymouth, Mass. at the age of 23, serving from 1953 to 1968 when he moved to Maine. He was also the Director of South Shore Cooperative Bank and was a firefighter for the Town of Weymouth. In 1957 he married the love of his life, June M. Tourville and together they raised their four children. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, William R. Amabile and by his eldest sister, Rosemarie Egerton. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June M. Amabile of Kennebunk; his son William R. Amabile of Kennebunk; 3 daughters, Donna M. Amabile of Portland, Denise M. Hamilton of Arundel and Lisa J. Nedeau of Waterboro, Maine; 2 sisters, Joan Anderson and her husband Walter of Weymouth, Mass. and Jeanne Amabile of Kennebunk, Maine; 4 grandchildren, Scott Jr., Kelsey, Nicholas and Kortney and 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Hadley, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish St., Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will be in the Village Cemetery in Weymouth, Mass. with military honors in the spring. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ralph J. Amabile, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Kennebunk High School, Attn: Linda Wiewel, c/o Ralph J. Amabile, Jr. Scholarship Fund, 89 Fletcher Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or Two Ten Footwear Foundation, 1466 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ralph's Book of Memories Page please visit website www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020