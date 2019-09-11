|
Ralph Joseph Giordani, age 87, of Norwell, MA, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Born in Somerville, on New Year's Day of 1932, he was the third son of the late Louis and Emma (Goni) Giordani. After graduating from Somerville High School, Ralph attended Fisher College in Boston. He then proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was based in Yokosuka, Japan. After his service, he joined his three brothers in running the family business, Tosi Music and Sporting Goods, on Hanover Street in Boston's North End. Ralph loved to spend time in his vegetable garden and he was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed a hunting camp in Maine with his brothers, family, and friends. He also enjoyed spending summers with family playing bocce at his family cottage in Marshfield, MA. Ralph was predeceased by his brothers Edward, Robert, and Louis Giordani. Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Regina (DiRado). He was the loving father of Richard Giordani and his wife Andrea, Robert Giordani and his wife Carrie, both of Hanover, and Ralph Giordani and his wife Wendy of West Hartford, CT. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, daughter-in-laws and his four beloved grandchildren,Taylor, Nicholas, Adam, and Rose Giordani. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 9 AM at St Helen's Church, 383 Washington Street, Rte 53, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions and to sign Ralph's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019