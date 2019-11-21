|
|
Ralph Marion Neal, age 88, of Hanover, formerly of Fort Myers, Fla., and Scituate, passed away on November 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Isabel Salvador Neal of Hanover; his brother, Cletus Neal and sister-in-law Corinne Neal of Rootstown, Ohio. He is also survived by his stepchildren and grandchildren. He was born in Bluefield, W.Va., to Carl and Nevada Neal and was the youngest of 10 children. Ralph was an Army veteran serving during World War II and the Korean War. Ralph lived for many years in Florida. He loved the Red Sox and would frequently go to their training season games. A great joy in his life was traveling around the United States in his motorhome and attending rallies. There will be no services. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park, Fort Myers, Fla., in December. Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the at . Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Cremation Service, neptunecremationofma.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019