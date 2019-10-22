The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rance Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rance J. Gillespie II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rance J. Gillespie II Obituary
Rance J. Gillespie II of Squantum, died on October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with a brain tumor. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Miller) Gillespie of Squantum. Devoted father of Rance J. Gillespie III U.S. Navy and Rachel Gillespie of Squantum. Cherished son of Rance J. Gillespie Sr. and Susan F. (Kelly) Gillespie of Squantum. Brother of Lynne Beliveau and her husband Thomas of Westboro, Donald Gillespie and his wife Joan of Scituate and Kelly Gillespie of Squantum. Son-in-law of Jim and Kathy Miller of Ft. Meyer, Fla. Brother-in-law of Jimmy Miller and Barbara and Paul Miller all of Fla. Uncle of Donald and Jennifer, Amanda, Madison, Jessica, David, Julia and Kevin. Rance is also survived by many dear friends. A lifelong Squantum resident, as a child, Rance spent many days at his beloved cove with family and friends. He was always the one people turned to and knew without a doubt, he was the one they could always depend on. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1984. Rance was a devoted employee at Mass General Hospital for 17 years, where he worked as a plumber. While at MGH, Rance made many dear friends. He enjoyed fishing, boating and walking his dog. He was beloved by many and a calming presence to all that were lucky enough to have known him. Although heart broken at his loss, his family is grateful for all the blessings he brought into their lives. He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Rance may be made to Mass General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now