Rance J. Gillespie II of Squantum, died on October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with a brain tumor. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Miller) Gillespie of Squantum. Devoted father of Rance J. Gillespie III U.S. Navy and Rachel Gillespie of Squantum. Cherished son of Rance J. Gillespie Sr. and Susan F. (Kelly) Gillespie of Squantum. Brother of Lynne Beliveau and her husband Thomas of Westboro, Donald Gillespie and his wife Joan of Scituate and Kelly Gillespie of Squantum. Son-in-law of Jim and Kathy Miller of Ft. Meyer, Fla. Brother-in-law of Jimmy Miller and Barbara and Paul Miller all of Fla. Uncle of Donald and Jennifer, Amanda, Madison, Jessica, David, Julia and Kevin. Rance is also survived by many dear friends. A lifelong Squantum resident, as a child, Rance spent many days at his beloved cove with family and friends. He was always the one people turned to and knew without a doubt, he was the one they could always depend on. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1984. Rance was a devoted employee at Mass General Hospital for 17 years, where he worked as a plumber. While at MGH, Rance made many dear friends. He enjoyed fishing, boating and walking his dog. He was beloved by many and a calming presence to all that were lucky enough to have known him. Although heart broken at his loss, his family is grateful for all the blessings he brought into their lives. He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Rance may be made to Mass General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019