Ray Paul Eisenbies, formerly of Hingham, Mass., passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019, at the age of 71, after a courageous battle against cancer. Ray was born in Sharon, Pa., and spent his time between there and the family summer home in Conneaut Lake, Pa. His love of the water and water sports was the result of his many summers spent at the lake. Ray attended nearby Allegheny College, where he received a BS degree in Psychology. He then went on to earn his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. For almost two decades, he was employed by Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh working in their Commercial Lending Department. He moved to Hingham in 1986 with his wife, Bonnie, at the request of Mellon Bank to open a new lending office in Wellesley, Mass. When the office was absorbed back in to the Mellon Bank system, Ray and his family made the decision to stay in Hingham which they had come to love. He proceeded to have a lengthy career with US Trust before working shorter periods for Citizens Bank and Commerce Bank. For the last seven years of his career he took on a new role as COO of an insurance company, what is now Gallagher Student Health. Ray thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that working offered. Commercial lending provided him the opportunity to experience a variety of companies and learn about their products and processes. Working at Gallagher gave him the experience of a whole new industry. Ray also volunteered his time in the communities in which he lived. He chaired the Stewardship Committees for both St. John's Episcopal Parish in Hingham and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clemson, S.C. He was active on and chaired the Capital Outlay Committee for the Town of Hingham for several years. One of the volunteer opportunities he enjoyed the most was coaching youth soccer teams and participating on the Hingham Youth Soccer League Board. Ray retired in July 2014 at which time he and Bonnie relocated to the warmer winter climate in upstate South Carolina. Their new residence on Lake Keowee allowed Ray to spend a majority of his time on the water. He enjoyed power boating, sailing, kayaking and paddle boarding. His true love was sailing. Ray was a member of both the Hingham Yacht Club and the Keowee Sailing Club in S.C. Even though he enjoyed the time on the water that retirement offered, he felt the need to both give back to the local community and to use his business experience. He obtained a part time position teaching both Economics and Personal Finance at Spartanburg Community College in S.C. He truly enjoyed preparing for the classes and working with the students. As much as Ray enjoyed his career and community involvement, his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Ray is survived by his wife, Bonnie; and their three children. Their sons, Charlie and Joe Eisenbies are both residents of Quincy, Mass. Their daughter, Carra Eisenbies resides in Hardeeville, S.C. Calling hours to visit with Ray's family will be held at the Parish of St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 172 Main Street, Hingham, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. A celebration of Ray's life will also be held at St. John's on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. A reception for family and friends will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, friends interested in donating in Ray's memory are invited to send checks made payable to Conneaut Lake Borough, memo line - Conneaut Lake Revitalization - Ray's Bench. Mail to P.O. Box 198, Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Donations will go towards a plaque in Ray's name, to be mounted on a park bench and placed in a prominent location near the lake.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 20, 2019