Ray Rose Sr.

Ray Rose Sr. Obituary
Ray Rose, age 93, passed away April 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on February 2, 1927 to Alfred and Mabel Rose. From the age of 15 until his death, Ray was a musician who played mostly in the Boston area and Cape Cod. He was a veteran serving in WW II, stationed in Italy. A celebration of his life is planned in the future. To read his full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit the MacKinnon Funeral Home website at mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020
