McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH
40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square)
NORTH WEYMOUTH, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH
40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square)
NORTH WEYMOUTH, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Raymond C. Rose Obituary
Raymond C. Rose of Weymouth, died April 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Ray grew up in Mission Hill, where he was one of 18 siblings. He joined the Navy at a young age and served for 20 years, retiring as an Equipment Operator First Class in 1963. He was stationed in Guam and the Philippines and also worked as a member of the Seabees as a construction operator at both the Squantum and Weymouth Naval Air Stations. In 1966, Ray began his 21 year career as a police officer for the Weymouth Police Department. He enjoyed foot patrol in the town squares and working with kids. His patience, gentleness and kindness served him well in his work. He was the beloved husband of Claire (Hussey) Rose; loving father of Skip Rose and his wife Lenora of Reading; devoted and cherished "Papa" of Catherine Rose whom he affectionally referred to as "his girl". Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations in memory of Ray may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019
