Raymond D. "Ray" Nash Jr. of North Weymouth, died August 9, 2019. In his early years, Ray proudly served in the Army National Guard Reserves. He went on to have a successful career as a sheet metal worker for Local 17 for over 50 years and was a lifetime Union member. Ray's love of the ocean and community led to many roles throughout the years, including Commodore of the Wessagussett Yacht Club, President of the Quincy Bay Race Week, part time Assistant Harbormaster, Deputy Shellfish Constable and current Launch Ramp Operations Manager. He was also a member of the Weymouth Elks, Weymouth/Rockland Eagles, Rockland Golf Club and active parishioner and lector at St. Jerome Church. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Cheverie) Nash, he was the devoted father of Brian Nash and Kevin Nash and his wife Charmaine, all of North Weymouth; cherished Papa of Ryan P. and Victoria E. Nash; loving brother of the late Richard Nash and his widow Marjorie of Norwell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Raymond may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019