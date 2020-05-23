|
Raymond Francis Gillis, formerly of Scituate, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 86 years following complications from dementia. Ray was born and raised in North Quincy before moving to the South Shore after serving in the US Army and marrying the former Charlotte Ann (Bunny) Kelley. Born to Catherine (MacLellan) and Duncan Angus Gillis as the seventh of ten children, three girls and seven boys, Ray was a happy person who enjoyed socializing as much as playing varsity basketball for North Quincy High School. Later in life this joy de vivre translated to a career in sales, primarily in the HVAC and building products industry. Until he fell ill, Ray continued to enjoy helping people including his family, friends and neighbors as well as those less fortunate by volunteering at the Pine Street Inn, a homeless shelter in Boston. Born on December 27, 1933 Ray's early years were largely impacted by World War II. One of his earliest memories was of the day his mother was notified that his eldest brother, John, a US Army Ranger, was killed in action in Italy. This helped instill a lifelong belief in the importance of serving one's country that he passed on to his own family. Following high school, Ray served in the US Army defending the eastern seaboard from potential Soviet attacks at one of the famous Nike missile sites. Soon after he left the army, Ray married his longtime sweetheart Bunny and moved to Braintree before finally settling in Scituate where he would remain for the next fifty-seven years until Bunny's passing. His own children, Duncan Angus 2d and Raymond Kelley, were born a few years later and proudly raised on the "Irish Riviera". While Ray spent his weekdays traveling around New England meeting with customers, his weekends were wholly committed to raising his sons and caring for the one and only love of his life, Bunny. He could be both seen and heard at most hockey rinks on the South Shore and throughout greater Boston. As his sons moved into their high school years, Ray was a frequent visitor to both Thayer Academy and Archbishop Williams High School watching his boys play their various sports. Following his retirement, Ray cared for his mother-in-law, his ailing wife and the homeless in Boston. As his grandchildren arrived, he dedicated his time to taking care of Bridget and Michael (Gillis) during their parents' workday and visiting Ian and Sean (Gillis) as they moved around the country. Ray is survived by his sons Duncan and Raymond, his daughter's-in-law Morgen and Josephine, his grandchildren Ian, Sean, Bridget and Michael and most recently his great-grandson Wesley Maximus Gillis. Of his nine siblings, he is survived by his sister Dorothy of Vermont, his older brother George of Virginia and younger brother David of California. His life will be celebrated at a graveside ceremony at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Pine Street Inn (pinestreetinn.org) in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 19698 Greeno Road, Fairhope, Al 36532. (251) 990-7775 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020