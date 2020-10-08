1/1
Raymond F. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Kelly, 67, of Port Richey, FL, passed away peacefully at home, on September 27th, 2020. He has been retired for many years. He was one of the most kind-hearted and serene people one could know. He was a devoted family man. Raymond is survived by many family members which include his mother Mary Kelly; wife Betsy Kelly (nee Twomey); daughters Maxine (Edward) Motta, Kristine (Lisa) Kelly; grandchildren Richard III "Rickie", Ryan, Jared, Kaylie; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Richard IV, Lillian, and Brinley Rose; sisters Theresa (Charles) Coyle, Patti Olson, Susan (Glen Liset) Walker, and Dianne (William) Tarr; brothers Paul (Stephanie) Kelly, Kevin (Kathy) Kelly; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; two sisters-in-law including the late David O. Kelly, Jr.'s wife Carolyn Kelly; and four brothers-in-law. Predeceased by father David O. Kelly, Sr.; brother David O. Kelly, Jr.; brother-in-law Wayne Olson. The family will be having a private family celebration of life at a later date. Donations accepted through the M.S. Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved