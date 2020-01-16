|
Raymond H. Thorne, age 83, of Braintree and formerly of Weymouth, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinsons Disease. Ray was born in Brookline then raised and educated in Milton. He served in the Air Force Reserves for two years. Ray married his wife of 62 years, Pat, in 1957 and they settled in Weymouth to raise their family. Ray worked at the Quincy Shipyard for 20 years and after, was a bank manager for another ten years. In retirement Ray and Pat loved to travel to destinations including but not limited to Alaska, the West Coast, many national parks, and Israel. Ray will be remembered for his dry wit and loveable personality. He was also very active in the United Masonic Lodge of Weymouth, Holy Nativity Church in S. Weymouth, loved singing in their choir, and United Commercial Travelers. Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Thorne (Perchard) of Braintree, his loving children, Kathleen Adams-Shepherd and her husband Richard "Shep" of MI, Debra Alcuski and her husband Andrew of RI, James Thorne of Rockland, and Linda Thorne and her partner Richard Egan of Whitman. Ray is also survived by his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Ray on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather for a funeral service Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the Holy Nativity Church located at 8 Nevin Rd. S. Weymouth. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Ray to the Parkinsons Foundation at 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020