1/1
Raymond J. Connolly Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond John Connolly Jr., age 76, died at his home in Pembroke Ma. on the evening of October 31st, 2020 after a long-standing illness. He is survived by his wife Evelyn J. Connolly (Lepore) of 54 years, his daughter Maureen Shevalier, his Son-in-Law Scott Shevalier, and two grandchildren Gabrielle and Norah Shevalier of Pembroke Ma. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond John Connolly Sr. and Josephine Daphne Connolly (Reilly) both of Patchogue N.Y. He had a long and distinguished career in the field of Physiology and research. He published hundreds of papers that have been cited thousands of times. His contributions to research, science, and medicine will endure over time. He was a dedicated scientist who loved his work and teaching others the "proper" way to do research. In his spare time Raymond enjoyed golf, tennis, and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and pets. He was most comfortable on a New York beach playing in the surf. Services are scheduled for Friday November 6th beginning at 9am at Peck Funeral Home at 516 Washington St., Braintree Ma 02184. At 11 am the procession will proceed to grave side services at Pembroke Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to CUREPSP at https:// www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
09:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pembroke Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peck Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved