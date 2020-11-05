Raymond John Connolly Jr., age 76, died at his home in Pembroke Ma. on the evening of October 31st, 2020 after a long-standing illness. He is survived by his wife Evelyn J. Connolly (Lepore) of 54 years, his daughter Maureen Shevalier, his Son-in-Law Scott Shevalier, and two grandchildren Gabrielle and Norah Shevalier of Pembroke Ma. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond John Connolly Sr. and Josephine Daphne Connolly (Reilly) both of Patchogue N.Y. He had a long and distinguished career in the field of Physiology and research. He published hundreds of papers that have been cited thousands of times. His contributions to research, science, and medicine will endure over time. He was a dedicated scientist who loved his work and teaching others the "proper" way to do research. In his spare time Raymond enjoyed golf, tennis, and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and pets. He was most comfortable on a New York beach playing in the surf. Services are scheduled for Friday November 6th beginning at 9am at Peck Funeral Home at 516 Washington St., Braintree Ma 02184. At 11 am the procession will proceed to grave side services at Pembroke Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to CUREPSP at https:// www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
.