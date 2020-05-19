Home

Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Raymond J. Landrigan, age 86, of Weymouth, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020. Ray was born and raised in South Boston and has lived in both Weymouth and Hanover for many years. Mr. Landrigan served his country for 44 years in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He worked for the Boston Herald Newspaper for many years. After that, he worked for Smith Print Inc. in Norwell with his sidekick Penny, his beloved dog. Ray was co- owner of Memory Lane Restaurant and Lounge in Braintree for 10 years. Ray was a member of the Weymouth Lodge of Elks. He enjoyed many winters in Naples, Florida and spending time with family and friends, and loved to dance. Devoted father of Raymond D. Landrigan of Weymouth and Lorri A. Landrigan and her partner Veronica Bois of Rockland. Beloved brother of Florence Tobin of Braintree and her late husband William, the late John P. Landrigan and the late Daniel Leary. Beloved uncle of Steven , Patrick and the late Kenneth Tobin. Beloved Cousin of Paul Grant of Charlestown. Former husband of the late Carole (Marshall) Landrigan and Mary (Buffington) Landrigan of Phoenix, Arizona. Private burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne . A celebration of his life will take place in the future. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to: Weymouth Food Pantry P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA 02189 For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 19, 2020
