Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Michetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Michetti


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Michetti Obituary
Raymond J. Michetti of Hull, born on October 28, 1938, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Ray will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his family and friends. Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Raymond's family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who can not access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -