Raymond J. Michetti of Hull, born on October 28, 1938, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Ray will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his family and friends. Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Raymond's family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who can not access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020