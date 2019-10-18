|
Raymond J. Travers of Quincy, died October 15, 2019. Ray adored his family and loved spending the holidays together. He was an avid collector and Boston sports fan. He always had a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee in his hand and enjoyed playing board games and Words with Friends. One of his favorite things to do was feeding the ducks and geese at Horn Pond in Woburn. Ray proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His career in the printing industry spanned 40 years, during which he helped usher in technological advancements cementing his reputation as a uniquely skilled and well respected expert typesetter. Ray was a lovable, caring, and quiet man who still always had a presence in the room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was the beloved and best husband of 40 years to Anne M. Travers of Quincy; cherished father of Debbie White and her husband George of Marco Island, Fla., James Hutchinson and his wife Diane of Stoughton, Monica Mannion of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Mary Travers of Quincy; loving brother of Frederick Travers and his wife Janice of Hyde Park, Patricia Secrease of Pa., Mary Foley and her husband Ray of Readville, Barbara Gilbert of Weymouth, and the late Leo Paul Travers and his surviving wife Elaine of Quincy and the late Debbie Travers; devoted "Papa Ray" of Jonathan White, Connor Mannion, Justin, Sarina, and Alyssa Hutchinson, and Matty Travers. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Patrick Mannion. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral home service will be Monday at 10 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ray may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019