Raymond L. Dalton, age 73, of Rockland, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Ray was born and raised in Weymouth. After graduating from Weymouth Vocational School in 1967, he joined the Navy where he served for four years. During Rays time in the Navy, he married his wife of 51 years, Lori. Ray and Lori eventually settled in Rockland where Ray has owned and operated his masonry business, Ray Dalton Company, for almost 50 years. Ray was a driven, hard working family man. He has many fond memories with family and friends at his vacation home he and his friends built in Gilford, NH. Ray has been a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Hanson for over 20 years and loved his friends from church. Ray "The Viking" was truly larger than life and will always be remembered for the many, many lives he has touched throughout his life. Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Dalton (Savino) of Rockland, his loving sons, Scott Dalton of NH and Christopher Dalton and his wife Leanna of Rockland, his grandchildren, Amanda, Justin, and Matthew, and his great-grandson, Hunter. Ray is also survived by his brother Jake Dalton and many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Ray on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the First Baptist Church of Hanson located at 214 Main St. Hanson, MA 02341 for a funeral service that will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning. Burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the New England Villages, Inc., at 664 School St., Pembroke, MA 02359. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 18, 2020