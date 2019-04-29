The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Raymond W. Campbell Obituary
Raymond W. Campbell, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019, he was 87. Born in Boston, and raised in Dorchester, he was a son of the late George and Christine Campbell. Raymond was a US Navy Korean War Veteran. He worked for many years as a printer for The Boston Herald, and later in management for New MediCo. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth A. "Bette" (Carline) Campbell. He was the brother of the late George and Herbert Campbell, and Sarah Campbell; brother- in-law of Eleanor Andrews and Charles Carline Jr.; and uncle of Patricia Connors, Joseph DiBiase, Ellen Fowler, Charles Carline III, Donna Donahue, Steven Carline, Scott Carline, and Christina Kelleher. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019
