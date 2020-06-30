Raymond W. Thorpe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond W. Thorpe, age 68, a lifelong resident of Squantum, passed away on June 26, 2020. Loving husband of 42 years of Patricia M. (Mullin) Thorpe. Cherished father of Caroline K. Thorpe. Son of the late Gordon Thorpe and Katherine (McPherson) Thorpe. Brother of Robert H. Thorpe of Kissimmee, Florida and the late Terrence V. Thorpe. Ray graduated from North Quincy High School - Class of 1970 and attended Bentley College. He retired from New England Mutual Life Insurance Company/MetLife after 40 years. Funeral services are private. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved