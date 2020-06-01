Raymond Young, 77, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Veronica Young whom he met as a young teenager in Liverpool, England. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. Raymond was the adored father to Peter Young and wife Shelly of Lone Tree, CO, Michael Young of Hanson, and Julia McIntosh and husband Paul of Plymouth. Ray was the proud and doting grandfather of 8 grandchildren, Story Young, Collin Young, Melody Young, Cooper Young, Emma Young, Kaley McIntosh, Kendra McIntosh and Hannah McIntosh. Born in Liverpool, England, Raymond immigrated with his wife and family, initially to Canada and eventually to America. Ray retired from a career in telecom sales which brought the family between Seattle, WA, Rochester, NY, San Francisco, CA, Hingham, and ultimately to Kingston. He deeply loved his family and was constantly present at every one of the kids' baseball games, school plays, dance recitals, birthday parties and holidays. He passed down his wonderful qualities of compassion, empathy and kindness and could make everyone in a room cry with laughter (or cringe) with his endless supply of jokes and stories. Ray had a passion for travel and an insatiable wanderlust that he also passed on to his children. He explored America at every opportunity, and took the family on cross country road trips and camped all over the country. He also enjoyed extensive international travel, both for business and for pleasure that brought him all over the world. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting or knowing Ray, would attest to his innate ability to strike up conversation with anyone that he came across. He collected a wide network of friends across the years and across the miles, many of which stayed close for his entire life. He was gregarious and loved being social with all of his friends and especially his family, hosting gatherings and parties throughout the years. Early in the morning of May 26, Ray left the confines of this world - fabulously rich with love. At this time services will be private and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.



