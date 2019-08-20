|
|
Regina C. (Cyr) "Jean" Tirone, of South Weymouth, died August 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Tirone. Loving mother of Gary Tirone and his wife Ellen of Newburyport. Cherished Grammy Jean of Jonathan Tirone of Austria and Alison Tirone of Calif. Devoted GiGi of Thaddaeus, Cypress and Clover. Adored daughter of the late David and Zowie (Corrow) Cyr. Caring sister of Peter "Neil" Cyr, Marilyn Shriver, Dana Cyr, Donna Cyr, Larry Cyr and the late Bernard Cyr, Frances Tirone and Gerald Cyr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Jean grew up in Caribou, Maine and graduated from Limestone High School. She moved to Massachusetts soon after graduation and helped with the War effort by working in Hingham Shipyard. Jean later worked at Stop and Shop in Customer Service for over 30 years. Her love for helping others was a common theme throughout her life. Jean was a devout Catholic and former member of St. Frances Xavier Parish in Weymouth. She had a passion for gardening, traveling, cooking and baking. Jean's table was always full and her ears were always open to anyone who needed her. Jean will be remembered for her caring, loving and giving personality. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In memory of Jean, donations may be made to the Baker Katz Activity Fund, 194 Boardman St, Haverhill, MA 01830. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019