Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Quincy, MA
Regina Moylan Obituary
Regina (Gottlich) Moylan, of Dennis, Jamaica Plain, Milton and Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, loving wife of the late James Moylan, passed away at the age of 98. Regina was born on October 31, 1920 in Boston, Mass. to George and Mary (McGowan) Gottlich. She resided in Jamaica Plain and Dennis, Mass. She was a telephone operator during WWII, a homemaker and worked for the Boston public school department as a lunch monitor. Regina had a passion for cake decorating, gardening, opening her home to everyone and enjoying retired life with her husband on Cape Cod. Regina was preceded in death by her four sisters and one brother. She is survived by her sons James Moylan Jr. and his wife, Cecelia of Dunedin, Fla., Thomas Moylan and his wife, Regina of Duxbury, Stephen Moylan and his wife, Helena of Dennis and her daughter Annmarie Moylan Nicholls of Quincy. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Avenue, Milton Sunday 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Parish, 115 Crescent St., Quincy Monday morning, October 7, 2019, at 10. In memory of Regina a donation may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For complete obituary and guest book see: www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617)696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
