Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Renee Mullally Obituary
Renee (Ford) Mullally of Holbrook, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Seasons Hospice House in Milton. She was the wife of the late Vernon Patrick Mullally Jr.; devoted mother to Dianne of Savannah, Ga., Joanne of Plymouth, Margaret of Milton, Michael of Plymouth, Stephen of North Chili, N.Y., Mark of Windsor, Conn., Kenneth of Attleboro, Vernon of Holbrook; and loving Mimi to 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born January 17, 1927, in Kanab, Utah, to Walter and Thelma Ford, and was preceded in death by her two brothers and three sisters. After raising her 8 children, she graduated from nursing school and worked at University Hospital for 20 years as an LPN. She remained active and had a large group of friends from the Quincy YMCA that energized her later years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Mimi to The Arc of Massachusetts. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 31, 2019
