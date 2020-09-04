Richard A. "Rick" Abraham passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, in his home in Ware. Rick was born in Quincy, to second generation Lebanese immigrants, Aziz and Sara. He was a graduate of Weymouth High School, UMass-Amherst, and Southeastern Massachusetts University. Rick was considered an expert in natural gas and associated risk management and loss prevention. Rick was an upstanding member in not only Ware, but also in the communities of the South Shore and Cape Cod, Denville, N.J., Bristol, R.I., and Findlay, OH. When not lecturing, Rick enjoyed fixing anything, quoting movies with his kids, doing things "the right way", and the comedic genius of Pee Wee Herman. He was an impeccable driver and fueled by a deep sense of justice. He was thoughtful, deliberate, and endlessly humble. One never felt unseen in his presence. Rick was predeceased by brothers, Albert "Tubby" Hader of Redondo Beach, CA, and Joseph of Hingham. He is survived by wife, Romanie; sisters, Miriam Allie and Sally Scanlon of Weymouth; sons, Rick Jr. of Yarmouth, Dan of Bedford and Jeremy of Scarborough, ME; daughters, Amy of Dennis, SaraFrances of Philadelphia, PA, Sarah of Amherst and Weasie of Ware (his favorite); and grandchildren, Taleb, Aleena, Layla, Violet, Ace, and Cameron. In lieu of flowers, please donate any amount to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org
.