|
|
Richard A. Berry, age 74, of Quincy, passed away suddenly at home April 7, 2019. Born and raised in Quincy, he attended North Quincy High School and was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. Owner and Operator of Berry and Loud HVAC in Quincy and a member of Boston Local #537 Pipefitters Union for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Torre Dei Passeri Social Club and enjoyed spending time at the Granite Rail in Quincy. He loved his dogs, Duxbury beach, playing softball and golf trips with his friends. Beloved husband of Linda S. Berry (Foley). Father of the late Joyce Berry, Steven R. Berry of Weymouth, Jason R. Berry of Dorchester and Richard A. Berry Jr. of Marshfield. Brother of Judy Pitts of Braintree, Barbara Paine of Hingham and the late Dorothy Barry. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. Visiting hours prior to the service Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019