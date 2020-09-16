1/1
Richard A. Cairns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Cairns, age 65, of Carver, died peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020. Richard was born in Chelsea, to the late John L. and Marjorie J. (Decelle) Cairns. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School. Richard lived in Carver, previously in Boston, but most of his life in Quincy. He had many jobs throughout his life. Richard worked as a cook at the former Morey Pearls Restaurant in Quincy and as a candy handler at the former Howard Johnsons candy factory in Wollaston, and later as a landscaper. Richard is survived by his sister, Juliann Cairns Pywell, her husband Jeffrey Pywell and their son, John M. Pywell of Newbury Park, Calif. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine M. Panarello, and brother, John L. Cairns, Jr. Richard is also survived by many cousins. For those who wish, donations in Richards memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www. thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved