Richard A. Connell, 67, began his next journey on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Frost) Connell; loving father of Chad Connell, Christine Sylvester, Lynne Esposito and her husband Joe. He was a devoted grandfather to Owen Guarente and Sofia and Tessa Esposito. Richard was the brother of Mark Connell and Linda Allen and her husband Bill. Richard was born in 1951, to his loving parents, George J. Connell and Doris M. Connell. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was a proud and lifelong member of the Local 103 Union. He was a devoted father, grandfather and husband, nothing made him happier than being with his family. Richard also was an avid fresh water fisherman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Hanson, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019
