Richard "Dick" A. Cooke Jr., 76, of Hanover and Estero, Fla., passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Milton, October 31, 1942, he was the son of the late Richard A. Cooke Sr. and Dorothy (McGaw) Cooke. Dick was married to his high school sweetheart, the late Maureen (Fitzgerald) Cooke, for 39 years. They loved to travel together, especially to their home in Estero, Fla. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dick was a firefighter with the Quincy Fire Department for 34 years. He was the recipient of the Fire Department Medal of Honor. Dick was a member of Elks, BPOE 2753, where he was the Exalted Ruler from 2005-2008. He was an avid Boston Sports fan. Dick was the Mayor of Gate D and was apart of the Red Sox Spring Training Crew for 8 seasons. Most of all, Dick loved his grandchildren and going to their games. Dick is survived by his devoted daughters, Denise Cooke of Groton and Karen Fowler and her husband Jack of Tewskbury. He was the cherished grandfather of Jaime, Jonathan, and Owen Fowler, all of Tewskbury. He was brother of the late Diane Medley. Dick is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte 139, Hanover, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and to sign Dick's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019