|
|
Richard A. Coughlin, age 89, of Scituate passed away in his home surrounded by his loving, adoring family on November 28, 2019. Formerly of Mattapan, he is predeceased and now happy reunited with his wife of 55 years Barbara M. (Connolly,) his sons John Francis and Dennis, and daughter-in-law Debbie Coughlin. He is survived by his children Marian (Tom) Fitzgerald of Scituate, daughter-in-law Cathy Coughlin of Ocala, Fla., William (Laura) Coughlin of Weymouth, Richard Coughlin of Boston, Barbara Coughlin of Scituate, Mark (Michelle) Coughlin of Hingham, Nancy (Mike) Taus of Oak Bluff, Susan (Brian) Murray of Scituate, Karen (Harry) Diemer of Hull, Shelly (Steven) O'Brien of Scituate, Jay (Kate) Coughlin of San Pedro, Calif. and Jodi (Jay) Craft of Hanover. "Umpa" is also loved and blessed by his village of 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The youngest of 10 children, he is predeceased by his parents Catherine and Francis Coughlin, sisters Mildred Chabre, Beatrice Howe, Henrietta Kobbs, Marie Lewando, Eleanor McCabe and his brothers Francis, Joseph, William and John Coughlin. Richard began his professional life with New England Telephone Company, where he was employed for 35 years as a construction manager. After his retirement at age 58, he formed Coughlin Consultant Services and served as a mentor, expert witness and lecturer in commercial real estate and construction. He also served as Executive Director of the Dispute and Avoidance Resolution Task Force; a national organization located in Washington, D.C. A man who viewed education as the key to success, he graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology after serving in the US Army. He then went on to become a licensed Professional Engineer, also earning his degree at Suffolk University and MBA at Northeastern University. It is this value of education and its impact in changing lives that led to his finest legacy. It was in 2000 that he formed Operation Progress, a nonprofit organization that he founded with his son, Officer Jay "Johnnie" Coughlin, LAPD; a scholarship and mentoring program for underprivileged youth in southeast LA and worked tirelessly and humbly in his efforts to achieve the immense success this program has accomplished to date. A special thank you to Old Colony Hospice and his nurse Alyssa for their support during this journey. The family would also like to thank our extended family of nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. We are so grateful for your support. Visitation will be Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 10 Summer St., Cohasset on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Cudworth Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Operation Progress, 60 Linden Glen, Canton, MA 02021. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019