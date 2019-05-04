|
Richard A. DiBona, age 89, of Brockton, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Baypointe Rehabilitation Center in Brockton, in the comfort of his loving family. Richard was born in Quincy, to the late Remo and Esther (Berini) DiBona, and was a graduate of Quincy High School. He had lived in Brockton for three years, previously in Braintree for ten years, and Quincy for most of his life. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having attained the rank of sergeant during the Korean War. Richard worked as a monument engraver for over fifty years and retired in 2005. He was also a professional musician. An accomplished clarinet player, he discovered the 5th octave and was honored to be recognized for this. He loved to travel and was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Devoted father of Lori S. Corner of Raynham, Lisa M. Dee and her husband Kevin of Palm Coast, Florida, Jeffrey S. DiBona and his wife Sandra of Brewster, and Steven R. DiBona and his wife Catherine of Taunton. Loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Warren A. DiBona. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Monday 5-8 p.m. Interment with military honors at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 4, 2019