|
|
Richard A. McNamara of Hanover, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Richard was a graduate of Milton High School and proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Filenes in Boston for many years working up the ranks until he retired as a manager. Richard was a devoted Catholic and an active member of St. Mary's Church in Hanover. Richard was the son of the late Frank and Louise (Kennedy) McNamara, devoted husband of Dorothy (Ireland), loving step-father of Daniel Wenz and his wife Mary Ellen of Rockland and Doris Peters of New Mexico, the cherished grandfather of Kevin Peters and Kim Petrosevich and proud great-grandfather of Jacob and Joshua Petrosevich and Bree Peters. All services will be private. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020