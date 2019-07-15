|
Richard A. "Dickie" Mulloy, 73 years young, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Weymouth, Mass. Born June 25, 1946 in Boston. Dickie resided in Weymouth for the past 22 years. Born to the late police Sgt James J. Mulloy, Jr and Shirley (Stockford) Mulloy, husband of the late Joanne (Christian) Mulloy, brother of Joanne E. Calabrese of Las Vegas, Nev. and the late James W. Mulloy, Paul Concannon and his wife Patricia, Maureen Adduci and her husband Bill, the late Debra Munro and her husband Stephen, beloved brother-in-law of Richard Christian and his wife Sophie, John Christian and his wife Elizabeth, Theresa (Christian) Howe and her late husband John. Although he didn't have children of his own, Dickie was a fun and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews (way too many to name them all here). He was a longtime friend to many people who loved him and he will be missed dearly. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 - 1969, graduating on Aug 24, 1966 as part of Platoon 1013 in Parris Island, S.C. He was awarded his dress blues as outstanding recruit of his platoon. He served his country with honor and bravery during the Vietnam War and wore his honors humbly. Dickie was also a member of the American Legion. He spent his childhood in Quincy, Mass. and lived most of his life in the Quincy and Weymouth areas. He was a 35-year loyal employee of Mica -Tron Products Corp. of Holbrook, where he was not only an employee, but a good friend to owner Paul Tassinari and his family. He also served as a substance abuse counselor, aiding many with addiction issues. Dickie had a great sense of humor and enjoyed good natured banter with family and friends. He was an avid New England sports fan and could rattle off team and player stats like no-one's business. He will be remembered for his love of 70s music, the casino (all of them), and his favorite place to eat, the 99 Restaurant. Dickie was a straight shooter who never pretended to be anything but who and what he was. Please join his family and friends for a celebration of life service Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. at the VFW 22, Church St., Rockland, MA. Bring your memories and stories to share. Please consider donations in his name to the , a charity close to Dickie's heart.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 15, 2019