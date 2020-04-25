|
|
Richard Ricky Allan Nelligan, Jr., 67, of Brockton, MA, passed away on April 21, 2020. Rick is survived by his devoted wife Sharon of 43 years, and his three adoring children and their spouses, Kelley Nelligan and Tim Armstrong of Dayville, CT; Sean Nelligan and his wife Labrini of Quincy, MA; and Jenn (Nelligan) Colburn and her husband Rick of East Bridgewater, MA. Rick was a proud Papa and is survived by ten grandchildren: Grace, Liam, Sebastian, Torah, Cole, Bryce, Chace, Wyatt, Quinn, and Paddy. He was the beloved big brother to Donald (wife Carol), Robert (wife Susan) and Kevin (wife Annette) Nelligan and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a friend to everyone. His family is his legacy. Rick was born March 6, 1953 in Quincy, MA. He graduated from Braintree High School in 1972. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978, including serving on the U.S.S. Bowen, which aided in the evacuation of 400 endangered Americans from Cyprus in July of 1974. He spent his professional career as Captain at the Norfolk County Sheriffs Office. Since 2008 he has been enjoying retirement with Sharon and their pets. Rick was a family man. He filled his kids (and nephews and nieces) childhoods with cherished adventures including many days spent at Myles Standish State Forest and Saquish Beach. His charm and wit were only matched by his sense of humor. He was an avid storyteller, and everyone loved gathering around him at family events to hear him recount stories and tell jokes. His favorite sport was upland game and deer hunting with generations of Nelligans and family friends. He instilled his love of the outdoors, sportsmanship, and family to all his hunting companions, especially his young grandsons. He also loved day trips with Sharon in search of the perfect fried seafood, spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could, and enjoying his newfound love of Guinness. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Richard and Phyllis Nelligan, of Braintree, MA. His parents meant the world to him. They raised him to be loyal, hard-working, and to appreciate lifes simple pleasures and blessings. A special thank you to all the caregivers who extended his life the past several years, allowing him to enjoy his final chapters with his family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for family and friends this summer.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020