Richard A. Robery, of Braintree, died October 28, 2020. Richard was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. He worked for a courier company in transportation for many years. Richard was well known at the tracks for his dedication to his Thoroughbred horses and the art of racing. He enjoyed singing Karaoke and watching the Red Sox. Richard will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Loving husband of 29 years to Anne Buckley-Robery. Cherished son of the late Charles and Eugenia Robery. Caring brother of the late Gloria Cunniff, Edward Robery and Robert Robery. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Richard's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.