Richard B. Drown
Richard Barcelo Drown, age 83, of Weymouth passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Richard was born, raised, and educated in Weymouth. He served in the Army from 1954-57 and upon his return from service worked as a carpenter, a skill that he retained his entire life. Richard was most proud of being a commercial airline pilot for Air New England for many years. He also took pride in being a private investigator for more than 15 years. Richard was a hobbyist whose thirst for knowledge was truly unquenchable. He enjoyed stamp collecting and HAM Radio, among many other interests. Richard was the loving father of Francine Drown of Hanson, Elaine Hoffman of Westwood, Lauren Drown, and the late Steven Drown, grandfather to Kendra, Alyssa, Casey, Brady, Camille, and Lillianne, and his great-granddaughter Lexi. Richard was also the brother of Constance MacDonald of Weymouth and the late Jeannette Fountain. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Richard on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq) S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends are also invited to meet at the funeral home Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. to drive in procession to Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, where a graveside service will take place. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
DEC
4
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
DEC
4
Graveside service
Blue Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
