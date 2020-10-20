Richard "Dick" Brian Hassett, 81, of Hanover, passed away on October 16, 2020. Dick was born in Quincy and grew up in Weymouth. He graduated from Weymouth High School and attended Northeastern University. He was the youngest son of the late John William and Anna Francis (Driscoll) Hassett. Dick spent all his life living on the South Shore of Massachusetts. He started his career in communications with the then New England Telephone and Telegraph Company on December 7, 1959. A very patriotic person, Dick used to say he would always remember that date because "no one should ever forget the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day." He was also a very active IBEW union member. Dick's family will never forget how he, and many of his co-workers, worked around the clock for weeks during the "Great Blizzard of 1978" never leaving their posts until all communications were restored to the North East. Dick always put home and family first and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, dry wit, fascination with history, learning, and his collection of "little known facts". He was a very social man, staying in touch with old friends and making new ones. Dick was always very proud of the home he had built for his family in 1967 and remained there until his death. He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Dick was also preceded in death by his older brother James Edward Hassett and he leaves behind his three sons, Gary Robert Hassett of Hyannis, Kevin Michael Hassett of Pembroke, and Christopher James Hassett of Camarillo, CA. Dick is also survived by his only grandchild, Valerie Ann Hassett Cahill, her husband Adam, and their son Liam. As the youngest of 4 brothers, Dick also leaves his brothers Paul Hassett and his wife Jackie and Donald Hassett and his wife Carole, as well as many much loved nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and to sign Dick's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
