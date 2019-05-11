Home

Richard B. Lang, longtime resident of Quincy, died March 2, 2019, at Palmer Healthcare Center, he was 69. The son of Walter and Adele Lang, he grew up in Wollaston and Milton; graduated from Milton High School and went to Suffolk University for a short time; he retired after driving oil trucks for many years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, puttering on his Harley, gathering with friends for sports viewing and for many years played basketball on the south shore with other enthusiasts . He was preceded in death by his sister Liane Laverty and his brother Walter (Bud) Lang. He is survived by his twin brother Tim Lang of Florida, William Lang of Springfield and Mary Sellers of Falmouth. He also leaves behind many close friends in Milton and Quincy. A memorial service will be held later in May for close friends and family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019
