Richard C. Chandler, age 70, of Plymouth, MA, passed away from cancer on April 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Vickie L. (Marinos) Chandler of Plymouth. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 4, 1949 Richard was a son of the late Melvin W. and Janet P. (Farley) Chandler. He was educated in the Rockland schools, where he also played sports and was quite an athlete. Richard served in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. Upon his return home, he worked several jobs before working for the Plymouth County Sheriffs Department for many years before his retirement. He was known to many of his friends as Disco. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, the beach and the Plymouth Waterfront. Most of all Richard cherished the time spent with his family. He was an amazing man. Besides leaving his wife Vickie of 36 years, Richard was the loving father of Richard L. Chandler and his wife Heidi and Paige C. Chandler. He was the brother-in-law of Peter L. Marinos. He was the brother of Marcia Rozanski, Linda Armstrong and the late Robert Chandler. Visitation with the Chandler family will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home,150 Court Street (Downtown) Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorial donations may be made to a veteran's charity or an animal . For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary