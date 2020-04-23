|
Richard C. Chenevert, 86, passed away peacefully at his Norwood home on April 8, 2020 following a period of declining health. Dickie was born on January 24, 1934 to Daniel F. and Marguerite (Carney) Chenevert, the youngest of four children. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel and sister-in-law Mary (Thorpe) Chenevert, brother Robert Chenevert, sister Mary (Chenevert) Ellis and brother-in-law Robert K. Ellis and his beloved nephew Daniel F. Chenevert Jr. Dickie is survived by his nieces Carol Chenevert of Charlotte, VT, Mary Chenevert of Columbus, OH, Maureen Ellis Schnider of Rockland, Sally Ellis Coleman of Ladys Island, SC and nephews Mark Chenevert of Alford, MA, Paul Chenevert of San Rafael, CA, Robert K. Ellis Jr. of Chicago, IL and Paul D. Ellis of Rockland. He also leaves behind several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Rockland, Dickie attended Wrentham State School and later, under the supervision of Lifeworks, Inc., worked for businesses in the Walpole and Norwood area. Following his retirement, Dickie attended the Norwood Adult Day Health Program. During his years of employment and participation in programs run by Lifeworks and Norwood Adult Day Health, Dickie established many strong and lasting relationships and will be remembered fondly by many friends. Dickies family would like to extend our utmost gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Lifeworks, Inc., who supported and helped facilitate Dickie living a life of optimal independence and fulfillment and who provided meticulous and compassionate care to him through his health decline. We would also like to thank the staff of Norwood Adult Day Health for their support and care for Dickie and providing an environment of stimulation and community. Finally, we would like to thank Seasons Hospice for the expert care and support provided to Dickie, the Lifeworks staff and the family over the last few days of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeworks, Inc., 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2020